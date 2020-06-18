Woman killed in Otero County crash

LA JUNTA, Colo. — A driver is facing charges after a passenger was killed in a single-car crash on Highway 10 west of La Junta Thursday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 10 near mile marker 55, west of La Junta. Troopers said a 2010 Honda Fit was headed west when the driver lost control. The car went off the road and rolled.

The front seat passenger, 22-year-old Mya Redmon-Irvin of Monte Vista, was ejected and died on the scene. Troopers said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Two children in the backseat sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.

The driver, 26-year-old Mezhgan Zeighami of Alamosa, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to state patrol. She will be charged with careless driving causing death.

Troopers said alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.