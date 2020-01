EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who was severely injured in a Christmas morning house fire in Black Forest passed away in the hospital.

80-year-old Sherry Macmahon was hurt in the fire. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office announced that she died at Denver Hospital.

Three other people were hurt in the fire.

Black Forest’s Fire Chief said firefighters were initially sent to the wrong address and faced “significant water supply challenges.” Several agencies had to shuttle water to the home.