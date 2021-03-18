Woman hit, seriously injured by own car in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured when she was run over by her own car in a western Colorado Springs parking lot Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in a business parking lot in the area of West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street. The victim was getting out of her small SUV when the vehicle rolled backward and she fell, according to police.

The SUV partially ran over her, then hit a delivery van and came to a stop.

Police said witnesses rushed to her aid, and she was taken to the hospital, where she is in serious condition.