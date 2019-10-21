Woman found dead in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was found dead in a home near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Templeton Gap Road Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Just before 4:30 p.m., someone reported a dead person at a home on Bow River Drive. Colorado Springs police went inside and found a woman’s body.

Detectives from CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit are investigating.

The El Paso County coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, but it is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.