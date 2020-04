Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a burning house in Pueblo early Tuesday morning. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was found dead after a fire in an abandoned house in Pueblo early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said the fire started around 2 a.m. at an abandoned house on Catalpa Street.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, then found the woman dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said they are investigating the death and the fire as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colbert at 719-320-6008 or email bcolbert@pueblo.us.