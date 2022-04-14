MANITOU SPRINGS — Days after an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) K9 was killed in the line of duty, a local woman is trying to honor the dog’s memory.

K9 Jinx was killed after a shooting erupted in Manitou Springs Monday night. Tuesday, members of law enforcement across the area came together for a procession in Jinx’s honor.

K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty in Manitou Springs on Monday, April 11.

Now, Kat Tudor, a local businesswoman, is working to find Jinx’s partner in order to give him a handmade painting of Jinx that shows the dog with angel wings and a jeweled heart.

“I was quite moved by the story of his death and immediately saw him as an angel, looking out over El Paso County and protecting us still,” Tudor told FOX21.

FOX21 has contacted EPSO in hopes of connecting Tudor with Jinx’s partner. This story will be updated as it develops.