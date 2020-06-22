Woman arrested on DUI-related charges in southern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested on DUI-related charges after multiple people were injured in a crash in southern Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive. Police said Emma Santibanez-Casiro, 22, was headed westbound when she lost control and hit a barrier. Her car then went over the median and into oncoming traffic, where it hit a car that was headed eastbound.

Police said multiple people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Santibanez-Casiro was arrested on DUI-related charges, according to police.

Hancock Expressway was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened around 4 a.m. Monday.