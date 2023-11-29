(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman and two children were killed in a single-car crash on Highway 78 southwest of Pueblo on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, 43-year-old Melissa Peterson was killed along with an 11-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy on Nov. 21 when the car they were traveling in crashed near mile marker 15 on Hwy 78, northeast of Beulah Valley.

The coroner identified the woman on Nov. 28. The children have not been identified due to their age.

The victims were declared dead on the scene, according to the coroner.