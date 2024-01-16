(CUSTER COUNTY, Colo.) — Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis, the woman who was allegedly involved in a triple homicide in Custer County in November 2023, has been extradited back to Colorado.

Medina-Kochis was found in a Dodge Ram pickup in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area on Tuesday, Nov. 21, following a manhunt for her boyfriend, Hanme Clark, who allegedly shot four people over a property dispute. Three of those victims, 63-year-old Rob Geers, 73-year-old Beth Wade Geers, and 58-year-old James Daulton, died as a result of their gunshot injuries. The fourth victim, Patty Daulton, was injured in the shooting.

In an update posted by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the sheriff’s office said Medina-Kochis was extradited on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 from the Bernalillo County Jail in Albuquerque to the El Paso County Jail in Colorado Springs.

A member of the Custer County Sheriff’s Office works the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, near Westcliffe, Colo. Authorities say they have captured the man accused of fatally shooting a few people over a years-long property dispute in rural Colorado. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that Hanme K. Clark was arrested by New Mexico State police. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Medina-Kochis, based on her alleged involvement in the November 20, 2023, triple homicide. Medina-Kochis and Hanme Clark both unsuccessfully fought extradition back to Colorado to stand trial, according to CCSO.

Medina-Kochis was charged in November with Accessory to a Crime, pending investigation. CCSO has not specified how Medina-Kochis was involved in the homicide.

CCSO, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s office, and surviving family members requested a no-bond hold on Medina-Kochis pending a trial. The bond will be set by the District Court Judge on Jan. 17.

“It is my hope that this extradition brings some sense of closure to the victims, their families, friends, and the entire Custer County community as we prepare for the upcoming trials,” said Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith.

Medina-Kochis is due in Custer County court for a virtual hearing on Jan. 17.