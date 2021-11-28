Witnesses: Wrong-way van on I-25 causes crash, road to shut down for several hours

COLORADO SPRINGS — Northbound I-25 has reopened after it was closed for several hours overnight due to a two-vehicle car crash in which witnesses report a van was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) first tweeted about the crash around 3 o’clock Sunday morning, saying I-25 was closed at the Tejon Exit (140) as well as the onramp to I-25 northbound from Tejon Street.

According to witness information, a Honda van was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a Dodge Charger traveling northbound.

The investigation is ongoing, but alcohol impairment is suspected at this time. No arrests have been made.

All occupants were transported for medical evaluation to area hospitals. CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded to complete the investigation.

The road reopened around 6:15 a.m.