(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Witnesses who provided video to police after a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, Aug. 21, led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to the suspect who was later arrested.

CSPD said on Monday at around 8:15 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of South 26th and Cimarron Streets regarding a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

The investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was heading west on Cimarron St., crossing S. 26th St. on a green light when they were allegedly hit by a passenger van going north on S. 26th St. Police were provided video by witnesses.

Officers went to the alleged hit-and-run driver’s home and found the van and the driver, identified as Lyman Anderson. CSPD said Anderson was evaluated and arrested for DUI and other traffic charges. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.