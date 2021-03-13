Winter Storm vs Blizzard: This Colorado snowstorm is not a Blizzard, here’s why

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Colorado for this weekend.

Snow is expected to begin Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday and into Monday morning.

Colorado Springs and the greater Pikes Peak Region are expected to get bursts of snow Saturday afternoon may come down at rates of 2″-4″ per hour. Denver is forecast to get 18-24 inches of accumulation.

With a foot or more of snow in the forecast in some areas, why isn’t this storm considered a “Blizzard”?

What is a Blizzard Warning?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a Blizzard Warning is issued when there are the following conditions:

Low visibility of less than a quarter mile due to falling and/or blowing snow

Winds at least 35 mph are expected for at least 3 hours

What is a Winter Storm Warning?

NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch.

Hazardous driving is expected with this weekend’s winter storm. Heavy snow will cause reduced visibilities, making driving nearly impossible at times. However, strong winds are not expected with this storm, which is why a Blizzard Warning was not issued. Some parts of Wyoming and Nebraska are under a Blizzard Warning due to expected strong winds.