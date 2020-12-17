Winter Coat Drive happening in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — After this tough year, the downtown Colorado Springs Hilton Garden Inn is holding a Winter Coat Drive to spread some love and warmth to others as a way to help the community through their Bright hearted program.

“Here at the downtown Colorado Springs Hilton Garden Inn, we are committed to serving our community and help make this world a better and brighter place,” the hotel said in a statement.

To live up to that commitment, Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Colorado Springs will be collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and socks. Then they will be donating them to local shelters around southern Colorado, according to a news release.

Anyone with donations can drop them off at 125 North Cascade Avenue between 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. daily.