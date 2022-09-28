(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The 28th running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races commemorative t-shirt design contest has wrapped up, and a winner has been crowned.

The 19 creative and creepy submissions received a record-high 1,200 votes from both online and in-person voters at the Chamber of Commerce, and the top five designs ran a tight race, the Chamber said.

And the winner is…

Winning t-shirt design, courtesy Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce

Hannah Hokanson took first place and will receive two VIP tickets to the 2022 Coffin Races, the 2022 commemorative t-shirt, and $50 in Manitou Money to spend at local shops and businesses.

Second place went to Jacke Rodè and third place went to Madeline Scott, whose creative Emma Crawford influenced pieces racked in significant votes this year. You can view their pieces and all the other submissions here.

Watch Emma Crawford speed down Manitou Avenue in the 28th Emma Crawford Coffin Races on Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendance is free.