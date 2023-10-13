(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A wine-tasting event to benefit at-risk youth is happening on Friday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. and is being held at the Norris Penrose Event Center, and tickets are now available.

The 16th annual “A Jewel of a Wine Tasting,” will be presented by Forge Evolution, formerly known as Teen Court, to raise funds for the nonprofit and its pillar Teen Court Program.

The wine-tasting features wines provided by Sovereignty Wines. The event will also have prize drawings, a silent auction with jewelry donated by Luisa Graff Jewelry, and a champagne toast.

Courtesy: Forge Evolution

According to Forge Evolution, the nonprofit works with youth ages 10 to 19, of which over 70% come from low-income families involved in early trauma or at-risk behaviors like abandonment of a parent, poverty, neglect, abuse, academic struggles, and more.

Forge Evolution said it works to empower youth to develop resiliency through inspiration, accountability, and connection to create a stronger community.