(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Downtown Colorado Springs and Bank of Colorado are encouraging the community to support small local business this holiday season by offering a “Shop Local + Win Local” promotion.

The promotion will offer prizes valued over $2,000 as a thank-you to shoppers who support downtown retailers during their holiday shopping. When customers spend $50 or more at a downtown retail shop, they can upload photos of their receipts to be entered into prize drawings.

“Small business owners are true heroes in our community, and we know how important the holiday shopping season is for them,” said Dan Nordberg, Bank of Colorado Market President. “This is a fun way for the bank to encourage residents to shop local and support our main street businesses.”

A Grand Prize Drawing for a $1,000 Visa gift card will take place on Dec. 15, 2022. Prizes also include weekly drawings for downtown gift baskets, which include items from more than 10 downtown retailers, valued at just over $100, plus a $150 downtown gift card.

Click here for full details and promotion rules.

The promotion runs from Nov. 11 – Dec. 11, 2022.