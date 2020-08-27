Willis Creek Fire 75% contained; pre-evacuations lifted

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — The Willis Creek Fire burning near Lake Isabel on the Pueblo/Custer county line is now 75% contained, and pre-evacuation notices have been lifted.

The fire was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is 75% contained as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The most recent mapping, by firefighters on the ground, indicates the fire burned about 16 acres.

The fire is burning about 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel, in both Pueblo and Custer counties. It’s about six miles south of Bishop Castle.

The pre-evacuation notices previously in place for the fire were lifted Wednesday afternoon.

The Type 1 helicopters and county resources were released from firefighting duties Wednesday night.