(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Captain on the bridge! Trekkies and nerds will converge on Colorado Springs at warp speed in August to celebrate fandom and pop culture. Attendees in 2023 can look forward to an impressive list of celebrity guests, including Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner.

Colorado Springs Comic Con announced on Wednesday, March 22 that Shatner would join a growing cast list of celebrities that will be in attendance for the convention, which takes place Aug. 25-27 at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Shatner isn’t the only Star Trek alum attending the convention – he will join costar Walter Koenig (Ensign Pavel Chekov), as well as John De Lancie, who played Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Shatner and other celebrity guests will be available at Colorado Springs Comic Con for autographs and photo ops, which are an extra fee on top of tickets to enter the convention. Autographs from Shatner will run $120 and photo ops are $135.

Other notable celebrities slated to appear at Colorado Springs Comic Con include:

Julie Newmar (Catwoman – Batman)

Tom Welling (Superman – Smallville)

Billy West (Fry – Futurama)

John Dimaggio (Bender – Futurama)

Dante Basco (Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Bruce Campbell (Ash – The Evil Dead)

Click here to view the full list of celebrity guests, which will continue to see additions over the summer. Autograph and photo op pricing information are available on the same page.

In addition to celebrity meet-and-greets, attendees of Colorado Springs Comic Con can shop at a plethora of vendors, offering comics, toys and collectibles, artwork, clothing, and more.

Cosplay is highly encouraged, and a costume contest will be held on Saturday and Sunday, as well as an adults-only after party at the Colorado Springs Marriott.

Single-day tickets are available for adults and children, as well as three-day passes. Check out Colorado Springs Comic Con’s website at cscomiccon.com for ticketing information.