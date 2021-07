CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Tourists can now stay at a brand new hotel in Cripple Creek. Wildwood Casino hosted a grand opening Wednesday for its new $14 million, 101-room hotel.

The hotel sits right next to Wildwood Casino, for easy access to and from the casino floor. The exterior matches the decor of the city, but the inside is modern.

The hotel was five years in the making. It boasts 101 rooms, including six suites.

The new hotel added 35 jobs, and they are still looking to hire help.