UPDATE: MONDAY 3/27/2023 4:25 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — PCSO said on Twitter that the right lane of I-25 near Purcell Boulevard has reopened, and agencies are continuing to fight the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wildland fire north of Pueblo, lane closed on I-25

MONDAY 3/27/2023 4:19 p.m.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said multiple agencies are fighting a wildland fire north of Pueblo.

PCSO posted about the fire on Twitter just after 4 p.m., and said the fire is currently three acres in size. The fire is southeast of I-25, PCSO said, and the right lane of northbound I-25 is closed at Purcell Boulevard.

PCSO warned that traffic is slowing at mile marker 106, just past the Dillon Drive exit northbound. Avoid the area if possible, and watch for crews and slowing traffic if you have to travel near the fire.

A Red Flag warning is still in effect for Pueblo County until 6 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity.