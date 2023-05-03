(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A mock wildland fire incident exercise will be held near the Royal Gorge Bridge from Monday, May 8 – Wednesday, May 10, in which multiple agencies will respond to test and reinforce their fire response tactics.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC) and local emergency responders will participate in the exercise, which will be conducted as realistically as possible to mimic DFPC and local participation in an expanding wildland fire incident in Fremont County.

Fremont County and the DFPC said neighbors in the area can expect to see multiple emergency vehicles in the area of County Road 3A during the exercise. The exercise was designed to practice coordination between DFPC and local agencies, and to build incident management capacity for wildfire and all-hazard incidents throughout the State.

“Training and exercising our skills is important to keep up-to-date on the latest processes and procedures in an environment that isn’t as stressful or has the consequences of real life,” explained Phillip Daniels, Deputy Chief of the Wildland Fire Management Section at DFPC. “Working with our local government partners ensures that these agencies are keeping their skills and abilities sharp and that we as the state are cognizant of the needs at the local level.”

Exercise participants include:

DFPC

Fremont County Emergency Management

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Security Fire Department

Black Forest Fire Rescue

US Fish & Wildlife Service

“Fremont County Emergency Management looks forward to this valuable training with our state partners at DFPC to help us strengthen our working partnerships, and prepare before a wildland fire happens in Fremont County,” said Fremont County Director of Emergency Management Mykel Kroll.

The response scenario will be reenacted around a wildland fire near the south side of the Royal Gorge Bridge.