Wildfire burning in forest near Lake Isabel in southern Colorado

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — A new wildfire is burning on Forest Service land near Lake Isabel in southern Colorado, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire, which has been named the Willis Creek Fire, is estimated at about a half acre. It is burning about 1.5 miles northeast of Lake Isabel, which is west of Colorado City on the Pueblo County/Custer County line. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire is about six miles south of Bishop Castle.

The nearby community is under a pre-evacuation notice. People in the area should begin preparing their homes and packing belongings in case the fire continues to spread.

Approximate location of fire:

Several air resources have been sent to fight the fire.

RMA is sending an Air Attack, Lead, two LATs & two helicopters to the "Willis Creek" fire approximately 13 miles SW of Colorado City, CO to assist first responders. — RMACC (@RMACCinfo) August 25, 2020

