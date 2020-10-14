Wild Horse Fire on Fort Carson now 40% contained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Containment is at 40% on the Wild Horse Fire burning on Fort Carson off Highway 115, fire officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The fire has burned about 670 acres. No structures are threatened.

The fire started Sunday afternoon near Highway 115 mile marker 33, south of Colorado Springs. The fire started on the west side of the highway, but jumped across the highway and onto a training area at Fort Carson, according to post officials.

The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, UH-60 Black Hawks have completed air support operations as of Tuesday night, but Fort Carson officials said they will remain on standby to support as necessary.

Fort Carson crews will remain on the ground to fight any hot spots that may arise.

All firefighting assets external to Fort Carson have been released.

Fort Carson officials said they don’t plan any further updates about the fire “unless the situation changes.”

Smoke may still be visible from Highway 115 for the next several days.