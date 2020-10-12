COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Highway 115 between Colorado Springs and Penrose has reopened after being closed due to a wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which is being called the Wild Horse Fire, has burned about 200 acres with no containment as of Sunday night. No structures have been damaged as of Sunday evening.

There’s no word yet on the cause.

Fire location

The fire started near Highway 115 mile marker 33, which is about 10 miles south of Fort Carson Gate 1.

Approximate location of fire:

The fire started on the west side of the highway, but jumped across the highway and burned a training area at Fort Carson. According to Fort Carson officials, the fire is burning on post south of Gate 6 and north of Turkey Creek.

Evacuations

Highway 115 at Turkey Creek to Highway 115 at Little Turkey Creek are under mandatory evacuation orders. This evacuation order covers about 35 homes.

Hwy 115/ Turkey Creek to Hwy 115/ Little Turkey Creek is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of mm33 on Hwy 115. Evacuate the area immediately. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. #wildlandfire pic.twitter.com/1JuACH4sfw — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 11, 2020

All streets connected to Redcliff Ranch View and three miles to the north are under a pre-evacuation notice.

Road closures

Highway 115 from South Academy Boulevard to Penrose is back open after being closed due to the fire. The highway reopened in both directions around 4 a.m. Monday.

Firefighting efforts

Crews are working on burning fuel in front of the fire so it has nothing to burn.

About 100 firefighters were on the fire Sunday. More firefighters are expected on Monday.