COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Wild Horse Fire burning off Highway 115 on Fort Carson is now 10% contained, fire officials said Monday evening.

The fire started Sunday and has burned about 580 acres.

No structures are threatened, and no mandatory evacuations are in place. Highway 115 is open.

Fire officials are expected to provide an update at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire location

The fire started near Highway 115 mile marker 33, which is about 10 miles south of Fort Carson Gate 1.

The fire started on the west side of the highway, but jumped across the highway and burned a training area at Fort Carson, according to post officials. The fire is burning on post south of Gate 6 and north of Turkey Creek. It poses no threat to Fort Carson proper.

Pre-evacuation notices

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Sunday for Highway 115 at Turkey Creek to Highway 115 at Little Turkey Creek, but those orders were lifted Monday. The area remains on pre-evacuation status. All streets connected to Redcliff Ranch View and three miles to the north are also under a pre-evacuation notice.

Firefighting efforts

In a press release Monday, crews said they are tying in the southern perimeter to ensure there are no further hotspots that pose a threat. Aerial assets and Bambi bucket operations were used to fight the fire Monday.

According to fire officials, there will be active fire and smoke on the interior of the fire for the next few days. Aerial assets will return Tuesday, with Bambi bucket operations for any hot spots. Fire line operations will also continue Tuesday.