(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A burglary has destroyed the livelihood of a local couple. On Jan. 10, Khadijah Henry, the wife of TK Henry, owner of TK’s Hibachi food truck in Colorado Springs, created a GoFundMe campaign to help her husband recover his business.

Khadijah left the following plea on their page:

Hey everyone, my name is Khadijah. I’m doing this on behalf of my selfless husband, who I know will not ask for the help. I watched TK build his business up from the ground with nothing but a grill. He has worked so very hard these past couple years to be the amazing business owner he is today. Recently, our food truck was broken into where everything was trashed and stolen. Everything inside is gone. Yes, even the grill! From the small sauce bottles down to the metals they could strip off the walls. This is absolutely devastating as this is how we make a living. We are looking for donations to help replace and repair what is left. Anything helps, Thank you all for your support!

If you would like to help, you can find out how on the Facebook page for TK’s Hibachi Express.

According to their Facebook page, support for the Henrys has already begun to roll in. In a post on Jan. 10, TK left a message to followers saying, “The overwhelming support and encouragement from everyone has been absolutely amazing and needed! I really appreciate each and every one of you. If you’re not able to donate that is perfectly fine, sharing is just as awesome. Thank you again to all of you.”