COLORADO SPRINGS — Widefield School District 3 celebrated a fundraising milestone on Friday by ‘color blasting’ their Superintendent.

Students in Widefield School District 3 raised over $10,000 for the Kids Heart Challenge through the American Heart Association this school year. As a reward for their charitable work, staff at Grand Mountain School covered Widefield Superintendent Kevin Duren with color blast powder.

The Kids Heart Challenge teaches kids how to keep their heart healthy and strong through mindfulness, physical activity, eating healthy, and abstaining from harmful habits like smoking. Kids can also feel good about helping others when they become an ‘Online Heart Hero’ through fundraising with their school’s team to benefit kids with heart defects.

To learn more about the Kids Heart Challenge and how to get your kids involved, go to the Kids Heart Challenge page of the American Heart Association’s website.