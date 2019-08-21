Widefield man accused of killing his own dog

Diamond and Rex after they were taken in by HSPPR. / Photo courtesy HSPPR

WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A Widefield man has been arrested after he confessed to killing his own dog and burying him in his backyard, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Rowland Trevino, 22, is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a felony.

HSPPR said on July 28, Animal Law Enforcement responded to a report of a man killing his dog, Koy, and burying him in his backyard. A neighbor reported the crime and provided video evidence, according to HSPPR.

HSPPR veterinarians conducted a necropsy and found signs of strangulation, along with a severed throat, according to HSPPR.

Animal Law Enforcement worked with the sheriff’s office to arrest Trevino.

Trevino’s two other dogs, Diamond and Rex, were removed from his custody, according to HSPPR. After being examined by HSPPR, the dogs were taken to another shelter to be made available for adoption.

