PUEBLO, Colo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County have announced the return of the Who’s Your Caddy? mini golf event after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Who’s Your Caddy? offers a fun evening of mini gold, cocktails, food, music, online auction, and prizes, all to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo. The event will feature teams of four competing in the miniature golf tournament, an entertainment DJ, food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, and a cash bar.

Prices are $150 for a team of four, and sponsorship opportunities range from Hole Sponsors at $125 to Title Sponsors at $2,000. Funds raised from this event will support BGCPC’s eight Clubhouses for “The Great Outdoors” 2022 Summer Camp and next fall’s after-school program.

Who’s Your Caddy? mini golf tournament is from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at EPIC Entertainment in Pueblo (701 S. Pueblo Blvd). You can find team reservation and sponsorship information at bgcpckids.org/whos-your-caddy.