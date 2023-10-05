(PEYTON, Colo.) — Smith Farms’ Giant Pumpkin Festival is set to return on Oct. 21 in Peyton. The festival searches for a giant pumpkin each year.

The free event draws over 7,000 pumpkin enthusiasts and 1,000 pounds of pumpkins to southern Colorado. The goal is to raise funds for The Springs Rescue Mission, and the largest pumpkin will be dropped from a crane.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and will have lots of activities, including a giant jumping pillow, farm animals, hayrides, pumpkin ale, and seasonal brews. Organizers say there will be good music and a fun atmosphere all day.