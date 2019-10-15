White Cane Day celebration in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — White Cane Day was celebrated on Tuesday and was proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of those who are blind or visually impaired.

The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind invited the public to Acacia Park to meet students and staff at a rally. During the event, the CSDB Bulldog band preformed songs including original music honoring the White Cane.

The White Cane enables people who are blind or visually impaired to feel for steps, uneven ground and obstacles. They use this tool to travel as it has become a symbol of independence.

This day also serves as a reminder for drivers to yield to pedestrians who are blind and using a cane.