COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Large gatherings are on hold in 2020, but there are still plenty of places to enjoy fireworks around southern Colorado this Fourth of July–some without leaving your yard. Here’s where to look up.

Colorado Springs, Falcon, Fort Carson

The Fourth of July Symphony On Your Porch will include fireworks displays at 10 locations across the Pikes Peak region. Here’s a look at the locations:

Tap each location name for details:

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will play a patriotic concert along with the fireworks. To listen, tune your radio to Sunny 106.3, Y96.9, KCME 88.7, 92.9 Peak FM, AM 740 KVOR, or open the iHeartRadio App. More information.

Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek will host its annual fireworks show on the Fourth of July. Spectators are encouraged to find a good location to park their cars to watch the display, and stay with their cars throughout the show. Fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue. More information.

Pueblo West

The Pueblo West Fire Department will host two fireworks displays on July 4 this year–one on the north side of Highway 50, and another on the south side of Highway 50. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from their driveways. More information.

Something to add? Email acase@fox21news.com.