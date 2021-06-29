Where to watch 4th of July 2021 fireworks in Colorado Springs, southern Colorado

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ Fourth of July “Symphony on Your Porch” is returning in 2021, with fireworks displays at multiple locations across the city. Several other southern Colorado communities are also hosting their own fireworks celebrations.

Here’s a list of fireworks displays across southern Colorado over Independence Day weekend.

Colorado Springs

Fireworks will be shot off from the following locations in Colorado Springs on July 4 as part of Symphony on Your Porch. There will be no public access, and residents are encouraged to watch from their homes.

Several local radio stations will broadcast a patriotic concert during the fireworks shows. Hear the concert on Sunny 106.3, Y96.9, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, and AM 740 KVOR.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will have a fireworks display after their game July 4 at Weidner Field downtown.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes will have a fireworks display after their game Friday, July 2 at UCHealth Park in eastern Colorado Springs.

Cañon City

Cañon City will host an evening laser light show in lieu of fireworks. The show is part of the 4th of July Community Celebration on July 4 at Centennial Park.

Cripple Creek

Cripple Creek will host its annual fireworks show on July 4. Fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.

Falcon

Fireworks will be shot off as part of Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch on July 4. The Antler Creek Golf Course will be closed to the public, and the community is encouraged to watch from their homes.

Fort Carson

Fort Carson will have fireworks as part of its Fort Carson Freedom Fest celebration on Friday, July 2 at Iron Horse Park.

Freedom Fest is open to Department of Defense ID cardholders and their guests with a valid visitor pass. Entertainment will include a concert featuring Joe Nichols, a variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase, and the evening will conclude with a large fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Palmer Lake

Palmer Lake will have fireworks as part of its annual Festival on the Fourth celebration on July 4.

Pueblo

While there will be no Fourth of July festival on the Pueblo Riverwalk in 2021, there will still be fireworks on July 4. Organizers encourage everyone to make a reservation at a local restaurant or bar, then grab lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show, which will be presented off the roof of the Main Street parking garage.

Pueblo West

Pueblo West will host a fireworks display July 4. Fireworks will be shot off from Hahns Peak Avenue and Joe Martinez Boulevard.