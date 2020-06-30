Where to turn in your 2020 primary election ballot in southern Colorado

With the sign for ballot drop off in the foreground, election judge Ed Wingfield waits for motorists drop off ballots outside the Denver Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s primary election day in southern Colorado. If you still need to vote or turn in your ballot, here’s what you need to know.

Ballots were mailed to registered Colorado voters earlier this month. Unaffiliated voters received a ballot packet with both a Democratic ballot and a Republican ballot. Voters may fill out and return only one ballot. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will be counted.

Depending on the precinct and the party, the ballot may contain contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Senate, state House, District Attorney, and County Commissioner. The Democratic and Libertarian nominees for one of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate seats will be decided with this primary. The primary winners will face Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in November.

Colorado’s presidential primary election was held on Super Tuesday in March.

Primary election ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you’re not registered to vote or you need a new ballot, you can visit a Voter Service and Polling Center. If you must visit a voting location, be sure to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands. If you are sick, stay home and contact your county clerk for alternative voting options.

