(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New Year’s Eve (NYE) is just around the corner and Colorado Springs has plenty to offer for the young and the old.

For adults 21 and up, here are some local offerings for NYE entertainment:

503W’s Annual NYE Flannel Ball

503W is hosting its Annual NYE Flannel Ball with cohost Monkey Shoulder. Tickets will be $25 at the door starting at 8 p.m. This will include access to an all-you-can-eat nacho bar and other fusion items, one $7 Monkey Shoulder cocktail, which comes in a Monkey Shoulder disco ball for attendees to keep, and a free champagne toast at midnight.

Ticket purchases also give the chance to win Monkey Shoulder and Outer Range merchandise throughout the night.

Both Outer Range and Monkey Shoulder are the sponsors of the event with the latter being the main feature. There will be featured Monkey Shoulder cocktails and specialty kegs from Outer Range while DJ Joe Slivik will start spinning house music at 9 p.m. 503W is located at 503 West Colorado Avenue.

ALMAGRE’s A Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Celebration

ALMAGRE is hosting A Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Celebration. Tickets are $75 and include “a welcome cocktail, champagne toast at midnight, enjoyment of food stations serving heavy hors d’oeuvres all evening,” while DJ Rocky Ross will be spinning crowd pleasers to dance the night away with.

There will be a cash bar all night that will feature an array of classic and signature cocktails as well as beer and wine. At midnight, ALMAGRE will have a champagne toast. Also featured will be a “beautiful photo backdrop and 360-degree photo booth.”

Roaring twenties outfits are encouraged but not required. Doors open at 8 p.m. and close at 2 a.m. while last call will be at 1:15 a.m. ALMAGRE is located at 2460 Montebello Square Drive.

Black Sheep’s The Emo Night Tour for NYE

The Black Sheep is bringing back The Emo Night Tour for NYE. Invoking the nostalgia of “Warped Tour ’08 minus all the dust and melting in the sun,” The Emo Night Tour’s DJs will spin all the, “angst your teenage dirtbag heart desires all night long.” Tickets are $25 and the show starts at 9 p.m. The Black Sheep is located at 2106 East Platte Avenue.

Lumen8 Rooftop Social & Jaguart Deco

Lumen8 Rooftop Social and Jaguart Deco are hosting a NYE Top of the Town Black & White Gala. Tickets are $75 and the event starts at 9:30 p.m. Tickets cover a Chef’s 3-course Prix Fixe featuring starters, an entree, and a dessert.

Dinner starts at 10 p.m. As 2022 closes there will be a live countdown and midnight champagne toast. Guests can step onto the rooftop to enjoy the fireworks show as well. There will be a photo booth, raffles, and prizes. Other entertainment and activities will include DJ and live music, art displays, and a hat bar to customize NYE top hats. Lumen8 Rooftop Social is located at 402 South Tejon Street.

For those looking for a family and/or sober-friendly event here are some events to keep in mind:

WhirlyBakk Family Fun New Year’s Eve Party

WhirlyBall is hosting a WhirlyBall Family Fun New Year’s Eve Party. Tickets are $20 per child and $30 per adult. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. on NYE. Tickets will include a lunch buffet, endless WhirlyBall, bowling, and pop-up games. There will be a cash bar for adults to buy alcoholic drinks. WhirlyBall is located at 3971 Palmer Park Boulevard.

New Year’s Eve at Ohana Downtown

Ohana Kava Bar is hosting New Year’s Eve at Ohana Downtown. Billing the event as a sober-friendly gathering, Ohana Kava Bar invites people to reflect and celebrate the new year. The midnight toast will be Kava and the patio has views of Pikes Peak to see the fireworks. There will be live music from Da Professa Doc B & Alejandra Chota starting at 8 p.m. as well. Ohana Kava downtown is located at 112 East Boulder Street.

Goodbye 2022, Hello 2023!

The Colorado Springs KOA is hosting a Goodbye 2022, Hello 2023! event. Kids are invited to join in for “A Happy ‘Noon’ Year ball drop and the whole family can look forward to the NYE glow bash in the evening. The Colorado Springs KOA is located at 8100 Bandley Drive in Fountain.

New Year’s Eve Party

CityROCK Climbing Gym is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party by The Phoenix – Colorado Springs. This sober event is for the whole family. There will be a climbing party and a chili cook-off. People are invited to bring their own chili or a side if they’d like. A dance party will also be going on in the yoga room for people to enjoy. People can register for this event at The Phoenix. CityROCK is located at 21 North Nevada Avenue.

Be sure to stay safe and warm this NYE and enjoy some events and parties around town.