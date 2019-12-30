Where to recycle your Christmas tree in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christmas has come and gone, and it’ll soon be time to take down the tree. If you put up a real tree this year, there are plenty of options for recycling it.

All decorations, tree stands, wires, and nails should be removed from trees before dropping them off.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is partnering with several local organizations to host a TreeCycle event January 4 and 5. There’s a suggested donation of $5 per tree, which will be used to support youth sports. The trees will be used to provide free mulch.

Residents can drop trees off at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. January 4 and 5:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (SW of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30 th Street)

Street) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Rocky Top Resources is also collecting trees and donations for Colorado Springs Youth Sports. Trees and donations can be dropped off at Rocky Top at 1755 East Las Vegas Street from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, from January 2 to 31.

Pueblo

Pueblo city and county residents can drop off trees for free at Rockworx. Trees will be accepted at Rockworx at 195 Vision Lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until January 17.

The trees will be mulched, and free mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting January 20.