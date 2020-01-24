Where to get free tax prep help in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tax season is upon us. If you’d like some extra help filling out the forms this year, there are many resources available in southern Colorado.

In-person

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program offers free tax help to people who make $56,000 or less, people with disabilities, and taxpayers who speak limited English. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic preparation at locations across Colorado. Find a site near you.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation to low-to-moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older. Assistance is available for both federal and state returns. Find a location near you.

Pikes Peak Community College is partnering with the Piton Foundation to offer free tax prep through the Tax Help Colorado program. IRS-certified accounting students and volunteers will prepare and file tax returns for households with incomes of less than $56,000 per year. The service is available by appointment every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from February 1 to March 21 at PPCC’s Centennial Campus at 5675 South Academy Boulevard. Get more information and schedule an appointment.

The Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is offering free tax prep services to taxpayers with a total annual household income of $55,000 or less in Pueblo and surrounding areas. The program opens February 3. No appointments are necessary. Tap here for a list of times and locations.

The Fort Carson Tax Center offers free tax prep services for both state and federal returns to all active-duty service members, retirees, and family members, as well as mobilized reservists (with orders). The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting February 4 in building 1358 on Barkley Avenue. A limited number of walk-ins may be accepted, but appointments are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made by calling 719-524-1013 starting at 9 a.m. January 31. Tap here for more information.

Online

IRS Free File offers free online tax filing to people who make $69,000 or less. Taxpayers can use name-brand software to file their federal taxes for free, and free state return options are also available. Use this tool to find the best Free File offers for you, or see a full list of offers.

The Pikes Peak Library District offers a guide to federal and state tax resources. It’s available at research.ppld.org/tax-resources/websites.