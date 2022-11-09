(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country.

Food and Beverage

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s app, or online at Dickeys.com. In addition, from Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s which ships barbecue meats and supplies will offer a 15% discount on all orders.

Scooter’s Coffee is giving back to veterans by offering a free drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee on Friday. Veterans just need to present their valid military I.D. at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations. The offer is not available for Order Ahead through the mobile app.

Golden Corral is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14. From 5 p.m. to close, Golden Corral is offering a free meal to all active and veteran military personnel. Military identification is not required and the offer is not available for spouses or family members.

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop is offering active duty and veterans a complimentary hot beverage including coffee, cappuccino, tea, and hot cocoa of any size when buying a donut on Veterans Day.

Bubba’s 33 restaurant will honor veterans and active military in Colorado Springs by offering free dine-in lunch on Friday, or raincheck vouchers valid through May of 2023. Veterans and military members can choose from six entrees including burgers and mac-n-cheese, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the location on Constitution Avenue.

Smoothie King is offering active and retired military a free 20oz smoothie on Friday. Those who would like to take advantage of the deal just need to show a valid military ID.

Arby’s Restaurants locations in El Paso, Pueblo, and Teller Counties owned by Flynn Restaurant Group LLC are honoring all veterans and active-duty military on Friday with a free classic roast beef sandwich. Just visit your nearest location in uniform or show proof of military service.

Ziggi’s Coffee is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel one free 16oz drink per person on Friday with valid military ID or proof of service. Cannot be redeemed through mobile app orders and excludes bottled beverages.

Services

Floyd’s 99 barbershop will offer half-priced haircuts the week following Veterans Day. The offer will be valid for all veterans and active-duty military with valid military ID, from Monday, Nov. 7 – Sunday, Nov. 13.

Goodyear Auto Service is inviting all active, former and retired military members and first responders to take advantage of Goodyear’s free inspections on tires, brakes and batteries, and will receive an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between Nov. 10 and 14 and redeem service through Nov. 17.

Entertainment

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will provide complimentary admission to all veterans and active-duty military from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 with military ID.

The National Park Service will begin offering a free lifetime Military Pass starting Friday, Nov. 11 to current US military members and their dependents, Gold Star Families, and US military veterans.

The Military Pass provides free entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites spread out across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests.