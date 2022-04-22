COLORADO SPRINGS — As southern Colorado prepares for extreme fire danger Friday, below are links to various emergency management agencies and law enforcement departments.
During emergencies, many agencies will post information and updates to their social media accounts. Below are links to those accounts.
El Paso County
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO)
- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD)
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
Pueblo County
- Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO)
- Pueblo Police Department (PPD)
- Pueblo Fire Department (PFD)
- Pueblo West Fire
Otero County
- La Junta Fire Department (LJFD)
- La Junta Police Department (LJPD)
- La Junta and Lamar Colorado State Patrol
- Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO)
Bent County/Las Animas County
- Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District
- Trinidad Police Department
Other Resources
- United States Forest Service
This article will be updated as necessary.