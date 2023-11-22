(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Christmas is just over a month away, and if you’re looking to fill your home with the scent of fresh pine to accompany your holiday baking, here is where you can find fresh cut trees or cut down your own perfect tree.

Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Sale at Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Cheyenne Mountain State Park (CMSP) has trees cleared from a fire mitigation project and is making those trees available for sale to raise money for the Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park, a 501c3 nonprofit supporting the park. Trees are $60 for all sizes, cash is preferred but credit cards will be accepted.

Date Time Friday, Nov. 24 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Friends of CMSP also offers a tree recycling event after Christmas, so you can plan to dispose of your tree responsibly. The sale will be held at the CMNP Visitor Center Parking Lot, 410 JL Ranch Heights, Colorado Springs.

Christmas Tree Permits Available from Pike-San Isabel National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service offers permits to cut your own Christmas tree, which the Forest Service said helps mitigate and manage our state’s forests. Costs vary typically between $5-$20, and fourth-grade students who have an Every Kid Outdoors pass can get a free Christmas Tree permit.

Click here for more information on how to find and obtain a Christmas Tree permit. You can also purchase one online at Recreation.gov.

The Recreation.gov site contains maps of designated cutting areas as well as tips for selecting and cutting the perfect tree. Hand saws and axes are the only tools allowed, chainsaws are prohibited. The Forest Service recommends dressing in warm layers, bring a rope to secure your tree to your vehicle, and keep in mind that Forest Service roads are generally not plowed and some roads close seasonally.

Permits for the Leadville, Salida, San Carlos, South Park, and South Platte Districts mare on sale now, and the sales for the Pikes Peak Ranger District will begin on Nov. 24 online and Nov. 27 at the district office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.