COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a year of hybrid and remote learning, many students are returning to in-person classes this fall. Here’s a look at school start dates for districts around southern Colorado.

Some districts have different start dates for different grade levels. The date listed is the earliest start date for each district.

August 2: Falcon District 49

August 9: Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, U.S. Air Force Academy

August 10: Harrison District 2

August 12: Edison District 54JT, Peyton District 23, Pueblo District 70, Huerfano District 1

August 16: East Otero School District, Ellicott District 22, Fremont County RE-2, Lamar RE-2, Colorado Springs District 11, Academy District 20, Widefield District 3

August 17: Calhan RJ1, Cañon City Schools (Fremont RE-1), Pueblo District 60

August 18: Lewis-Palmer District 38

August 20: Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Manitou Springs District 14

August 23: Springfield RE-4, CSU-Pueblo, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

August 24: Alamosa School District

August 30: Pikes Peak Community College, Colorado College