When does the 2019 school year start in southern Colorado?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Another school year is upon us! Kids start heading back to class this week. Be ready for school zones and buses on the roads during your commute.

Here’s a look at start dates for districts around southern Colorado. Please note that some districts have different start dates for different grade levels. The date listed is the earliest start date for each district.

July 31: Falcon District 49

August 6: Miami Yoder JT60

August 8: Edison District 54JT, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Harrison District 2, Peyton District 23, U.S. Air Force Academy

August 12: East Otero School District, Ellicott District 22, Fremont County RE-2, Lamar RE-2, Pueblo District 70, Springfield RE-4

August 13: Calhan RJ1

August 14: Colorado Springs District 11

August 15: Academy District 20, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Huerfano District 1, Widefield District 3

August 19: Cañon City Schools (Fremont RE-1), Lewis-Palmer District 38

August 20: Alamosa School District, Pueblo City Schools

August 23: Manitou Springs District 14

August 26: CSU-Pueblo, Pikes Peak Community College, Trinidad District 1, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

August 27: Colorado College