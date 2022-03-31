COLORADO SPRINGS- A local non-profit is in the process of rebuilding, after a fire destroyed their main woodshop last year, to continue their mission of providing toys to kids in need.

Wheels of a Dream, located in Colorado Springs, has a mission to provide traditional handmade wooden toys to children.

Jim King, the group’s founder, said wood-making has been a passion project of his for years. The idea of his non-profit came from his own experiences of wanting to provide toys for kids he saw everyday.

“In December 2015, I was driving a school bus for special needs children and I came up with the idea to give toys to children on my bus. So I started making prototypes of toys. I told other people my story and they wanted to become involved, thus started the ‘Wheels of a Dream,'” King said.

And, in the last several years, it’s really taken off as Jim, his wife Barbara, and his crew of volunteers have made more than 5,000 toys across the Pikes Peak Region – each one-of-a-kind and handmade.

Wheels of a Dream toy

“I was blinded. I had no idea there was this kind of need or community. Not a clue. And I think this is what drove the team to make more toys – is because we knew there were [sic] such a large need,” King said.

Each of his toys are designed for kids in need in hospitals, safe homes, and community centers throughout the region. His group works with organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, CASA, Safe Passage, and the Colorado Springs Police Department to help those who really need something to smile about.

“These people have gone through horrific experiences. And to think that somebody cares enough so they have a toy chest that kids get to go over and they get to pick out the toy they want for that day,” King said.

For King, the last few years have not been easy as a fire destroyed his woodshop in 2021, also his own health issues, and the pandemic have caused setbacks.

“The future is what I make it. I can sit at home, but immediately started doing going to the woodworking shops, helping people and making toys because healing for me was making toys. It wasn’t sitting around thinking about an event,” King said.

Now he needs the community’s help to keep his passion project going.

“What’s interesting about non-profits is it’s not consistent. People are charged up for a while and then they drop off. So we’re constantly looking for new volunteers to help us in this effort. We constantly need donations to buy the lumber. We need donations to buy the wheels and the axles,” King said.

To donate or volunteer visit Wheels of A Dream’s website for more information.