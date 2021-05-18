Whataburger plans second Colorado Springs location off Powers Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Construction hasn’t yet begun on Whataburger’s first Colorado Springs location, but the franchisee is already planning a second store.

Whataburger confirmed Tuesday they will be opening a restaurant at 6154 Vickie Lane, in the area northeast of Powers and Dublin boulevards. There’s no word yet on when the restaurant will open.

The Texas-based chain previously announced it would open a training center and restaurant in Colorado Springs before the end of the year.

The restaurant, Colorado’s first Whataburger location, will be in the InterQuest Marketplace in northern Colorado Springs. A groundbreaking is planned at the end of the summer, and the restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.

Franchisee BurgerWorks is also remodeling an existing building at 5905 Constitution Avenue to use as a training center. That project is set to be completed this summer.