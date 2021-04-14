Whataburger in Colorado Springs: First restaurant set to open this year

Whataburger tent order numbers sits on a table in Dallas, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Police commanders in Houston say order numbers taken from a popular Texas fast-food restaurant cannot be used to mark evidence at crime scenes. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger franchisee BurgerWorks will hire about 100 employees in Colorado Springs this year, the company said Wednesday. The employees will work at a training center and a restaurant, both set to open before the end of the year.

The restaurant, Colorado’s first Whataburger location, will be in the InterQuest Marketplace in northern Colorado Springs. A groundbreaking is planned at the end of the summer, and the restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.

The restaurant will be within a mile of Colorado Springs’s first In-N-Out location, which opened in November in the Victory Ridge development.

BurgerWorks is also remodeling an existing building at 5905 Constitution Avenue to use as a training center. That project is set to be completed this summer.

Whataburger said more Colorado restaurants are planned for 2022, but exact locations have not yet been announced.

Whataburger announced last month that it was expanding to Colorado Springs, but did not provide any details at the time.

Within the next few months, the franchise will begin hiring for positions including restaurant manager and operating partner. In early fall, hiring will begin for restaurant team leaders and team members. A website with hiring information will be posted soon, Whataburger said.

The popular San-Antonio based chain has more than 850 locations across 10 states. Restaurants are open 24/7, 365 days a year.