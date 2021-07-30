Whataburger breaking ground Wednesday on first Colorado location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger will break ground Wednesday on its first Colorado restaurant, scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The restaurant will be located at 1310 Interquest Parkway in northern Colorado Springs.

About 100 people will be hired for the new restaurant. Hiring for managers is in progress, and hiring for other positions will begin in September.

In addition to the InterQuest Marketplace location, franchisee BurgerWorks is building a training center at 5905 Constitution Avenue that’s set to open this fall. The company also plans to open a restaurant at the intersection of Powers and Dublin boulevards by the end of 2022.