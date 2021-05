COLORADO SPRINGS — The Oddity and Bizarre Expo returned to the Colorado Springs Event Center this weekend. Fox21 photojournalist Brandon Seffrood shows us what to expect.

The event goes from May 1 to May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Adults admission is $10, children 12 and under get in for free.

You can find more information on the Oddity and Bizarre Expo Facebook page.