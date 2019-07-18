What is Colorado Springs’ favorite hot dog toppings?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — National Hot Dog day was created by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council to highlight the hot dog during National Hot Dog Month.

One of the most iconic American foods ever, next to apple pie and hamburgers is the hot dog. There is nothing quite like a food that stirs up magical summer days in the ballpark, family BBQ’s or theme parks.

FOX21’s Krista Witiak went around Colorado Springs to ask people on National Hot Dog Day what their favorite hot dog toppings are.

People favored all types of toppings on their dogs from chili and cheese, barbecue and mayo to plain ole’ ketchup and mustard.

Now celebrating National Hot Dog Day is pretty simple. All you have to do is cook or grill your favorite hot dog and add all the toppings you desire!

Dog Haus is celebrating the holiday by giving away free hot dogs on Wednesday, July 17 as long as you download the app and scan the code.