What are the rules for Level Orange? Indoor dining now allowed across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All counties in Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial framework will be allowed to move to Level Orange Monday, after a directive from Gov. Jared Polis.

The southern Colorado counties that will be allowed to move from Red to Orange are El Paso, Pueblo, Elbert, Huerfano, Alamosa, Costilla, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca.

All other counties in southern Colorado are already in Level Orange or Level Yellow.

Here’s a look at what is and isn’t allowed under Level Orange – High Risk:

Restaurants are now allowed to offer indoor seating at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Indoor dining was prohibited under Level Red.

are now allowed to offer indoor seating at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Indoor dining was prohibited under Level Red. Offices are allowed to operate at 25% capacity, up from 10% capacity in Level Red. However, remote work is still strongly encouraged.

are allowed to operate at 25% capacity, up from 10% capacity in Level Red. However, remote work is still strongly encouraged. Gyms can operate at an increased capacity of 25% or 25 people per room indoors, whichever is fewer.

can operate at an increased capacity of 25% or 25 people per room indoors, whichever is fewer. Indoor events and entertainment are allowed to operate at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. They were prohibited under Level Red.

Some counties have applied for or been approved for the Five Star Program in Colorado. Five Star approval allows businesses to operate under less strict restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection.

Once approved, businesses can operate under the restriction level one lower than their county’s on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For example, approved businesses in Level Orange counties could operate under Level Yellow restrictions.