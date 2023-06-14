DENVER (KDVR) — There are nearly 10,000 homeowners associations (HOAs) in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, some of which have a lot of rules that curtail what you can and can’t do in and around your home.

If you’re looking to buy a home — or already have — you may be wondering if there are any limits on what HOAs can and can’t do.

HOAs are regulated by the Colorado Common Interest Ownership Act, initially passed in 1992 and amended a few times since.

Some things that HOAs can do

If something isn’t expressly banned by the law, a HOA is likely able to do it. However, here are a few examples of things that you may not know:

Foreclose on your house There are several steps HOAs have to take before they can foreclose on a house, but they are able to do so. There are some situations where they can’t, however.

Prohibit short-term rentals HOAs are allowed to prohibit you from making your house into a short-term rental unit.

Limit the number and breeds of pets you have HOAs can limit the number of pets you have, and can ban certain breeds.



What HOAs can’t do

Various laws that have been passed have put limits on some things that HOAs can do:

Foreclose on a house in certain situations While HOAs can put a lien or legal claim on a house for unpaid dues or fines, they can’t foreclose on a house if the person’s debt is made up of only fines, collection costs or attorney’s fees.

Impose certain fees on a daily basis HOAs are not allowed to impose late fees or fines for violations on a daily basis.

Enforce parking restrictions in some areas HOAs are limited from enforcing parking restrictions on public roads that the city or county maintains.

Ban “xeriscaping” HOAs are not allowed to prohibit xeriscaping, a type of landscaping that reduces or eliminates the need for watering.



Additionally, HOAs can’t fine a homeowner more than $500 for any violations that don’t jeopardize public safety.